Editor,
Back in the 1960s, one significant quote. Martin Luther King expressed a dream of “living in a society where men are judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.” Today, I send this message with an extrapolation. So, I’m now strongly advocating that we practice “character profiling.” When someone serves in any government position of authority, it is imperative that conduct promotes confidence and trust. We must assert that our public agencies serve with the consent of the governed. Anyone exhibiting overzealous or outrageously unscrupulous behavior must be removed.
We cannot tolerate any chronic social environment which engenders an irrational fear of authority. Now, those criminal opportunists who loot and vandalize private and public property also merit character, and not racial profiling since different groups participate.
A.R. Habeeb Jr.
Redwood City
