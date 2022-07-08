Editor,
Everybody, I mean everybody, is aware of the fact that you dislike Mr. Donald Trump. I would go as far as to say you really, really dislike this man.
We get it Sue! I mean we really, really get it. Is possible that we can move on now please?
How about we talk of something else going on in the world? What to talk about? Give me a minute, I’m thinking.
I got it. How about those Yankees? Looks like they are the real deal this year. Sue, please have a real happy summer.
Robert Bacon
South San Francisco
