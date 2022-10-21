Editor,
As a Belmont resident, physician and education community leader, I’m supporting Julia Mates in her race to become the first ever directly elected mayor of Belmont.
Editor,
As a Belmont resident, physician and education community leader, I’m supporting Julia Mates in her race to become the first ever directly elected mayor of Belmont.
Although I had known Mayor Mates for several years, her exemplary leadership crystallized for me this last January. I was driving home from work and ran into a traffic jam extending from one of the schools along Alameda de las Pulgas. Drivers were cutting one another off, and verbal and physical fights were escalating.
When I finally got home, similar events were playing out on the local news — all over distribution of COVID-19 test kits as children were returning from the winter break. I picked up the phone and dialed our mayor — “We have a problem, and I need your help.” She quickly understood that the same scene was about to play out in Belmont, and Mayor Mates collaborated with other key leaders to ensure adequate traffic control and a well thought out process. The next day, our test kits distribution ran like a well-oiled machine.
Public safety is incredibly important to Mayor Mates and she helped create the Belmont Council Public Safety Committee. Her priorities of revitalizing community, rebuilding our infrastructure, and creating affordable housing align with mine.
Choose leadership that listens, cares for the community, and has a vision for the future.
Vote for Mayor Julia Mates.
Jim Howard
Belmont
The letter writer is a Belmont-Redwood Shores School District trustee but the views expressed are his own.
