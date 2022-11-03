I’m writing to rebut Paul Sheng’s Nov. 1 letter saying “Lieberman can’t take credit” for the Belmont City Council’s July 12 vote to ban cannabis shops in Belmont’s District 1 residential neighborhoods. In fact, it’s thanks to Warren Lieberman’s decisive action that the community got its way.
After hearing the outpouring of comments from residents opposing cannabis shops in their neighborhoods, Julia Mates said, “It will likely still be in those neighborhoods [Sterling Downs and Homeview] that we would be looking at [putting cannabis shops] ... if we want to make a decision now.” Charles Stone then made a motion to table the issue to a future meeting, without resolving the issue.
Thankfully, Warren Lieberman jumped in and said that tabling the topic would leave residents in limbo with “a lot of angst,” and he made a motion to ban cannabis shops in the residential areas that were the focus of most public comments. Lieberman convinced the other councilmembers to support this proposal and gave thousands of residents peace of mind that night.
Warren Lieberman both listened to residents’ concerns and took initiative at the key moment to deliver the outcome the community needed. Please join me in voting for Warren Lieberman for Belmont mayor.
