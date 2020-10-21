Editor,
In the upcoming Nov. 3 election Proposition 18 asks the voters if we want to let 17-year-old vote in a primary election if they will turn 18 by the general election.
I say let them vote. Young people around the world have shown passion for multiple issues including gun control and climate change. In school they discuss numerous topics pertaining to our world, on a daily basis.
Seventeen-year-old Greta Thunberg (Sweden) was Time Magazine’s person of the year in 2019 for her activism involving climate change. She has made it very clear to many adult leaders around the world they need to be part of the solution and not the problem. If Greta ran for president I would probably vote for her.
So don’t tell me 18-year-old people should not vote. They are scared about the future, as am I. It’s their time (turn). Frankly, in this country we have too many old politicians who need to retire. We are in dire need of new leaders who have the ability to listen and compromise.
While we are talking about leadership, we need more women involved. The current leader in New Zealand in power since 2017 seems to be doing well with only 25 COVID-19 deaths in her country. What are we doing wrong in this country?
I am clear on what the problem is with the leadership in this country and we can help fix it Nov 3.
The simple solution is to vote (always) and wear a mask.
David Thom
San Carlos
(1) comment
Now that is scary! Greta for president? Do you let your kids rule the household? Kids of 17 are not rational yet and are easily influenced, that is science. No, they should wait and vote once they have reached maturity.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.