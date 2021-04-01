Editor,
I’m writing to make our community aware of Back from the Brink: The Call to Prevent Nuclear War, a set of five common-sense, practical policy solutions that would greatly reduce the risks posed by nuclear weapons.
Started by two prominent national organizations, Physicians for Social Responsibility and the Union of Concerned Scientists, Back from the Brink seeks to build broad public and congressional support for fundamental changes to U.S. nuclear weapons policy.
This is not a partisan issue. Global tensions have been rising, and the use of even a small number of today’s nuclear weapons — which are far more destructive than those used in 1945 — could have catastrophic global consequences.
Nuclear weapons don’t make us any safer, and the enormous sums of money we spend to build and maintain them makes it more difficult to fund critical social, economic and environmental programs. Back from the Brink therefore seeks to put a stop to the Pentagon’s plan to rebuild the entire U.S. nuclear arsenal at the staggering cost of up to $2 trillion. We also seek to minimize the threat of accidental nuclear war by ending the U.S. president’s sole authority to order the use of nuclear weapons, and taking U.S. nuclear weapons off of hair-trigger alert.
Anybody interested in more information can go to:
Sincerely,
Jeffrey Marque, Ph.D.
San Mateo
The letter writer is a member of the Union of Concerned Scientists.
