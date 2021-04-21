Editor,
I would like to respond to Jeffrey Marque, Ph.D.’s letter “Let’s get back from the brink” of April 1, 2021. He says that “nuclear weapons do not make us any safer.” In fact, they do. That’s why we have them, not just for decoration. Other nations, hostile to us, such as Russia, China, North Korea have nuclear weapons and would not hesitate to use them against us, if they did not know that we are watching the skies and if they launch missiles against us, we will launch missiles against them before their missiles reach our territory. It’s called mutual assured destruction. Sorry, it’s been a fact of life since I was a little kid in the 1960s. If you think that the governments of China and Russia are like the pope or the pastor of your church, you’re wrong.
Maybe the “concerned scientists” and the “Ph.D.s” could take a step back and face the cold hard facts of life.
Clayton Rich
South San Francisco
