Editor,
Julia Mates has my vote for mayor of Belmont this November.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
Julia Mates has my vote for mayor of Belmont this November.
I’ve been a city volunteer, planning commissioner, Belmont councilmember since 2015 and served as mayor in 2019. In those roles, I’ve worked closely and extensively with both candidates running for Belmont mayor. While there are numerous things that tip the scale toward Julia Mates as the best candidate for mayor, it is Julia’s core values and public policy positions that make her the best choice for Belmont in this election.
Julia Mates supported raising the minimum wage higher than the state minimum for our lowest paid workers in the county with the highest cost of living in California. Warren Lieberman voted no.
Julia Mates supports Belmont’s groundbreaking antismoking ordinance to ensure a path to cleaner air in public spaces. Warren Lieberman voted no.
Julia Mates and I brought an item forward to denounce the George Floyd tragedy and reinforce Belmont’s civil rights resolutions. Warren Lieberman took full responsibility, the opposite of the “team player” leadership Belmont needs in today’s difficult times.
Like me, Julia Mates is firmly pro-choice and supports pro-choice candidates. Julia is a new emerging voice who is an inclusive, transparent and compassionate leader. We need a leader who works collaboratively and collegially with her colleagues and the county at large. It is for these and many more reasons why she has the endorsement of every other current Belmont councilmember whereas her opponent does not.
We need someone who can bring this city into the future with intelligence, passion and collaboration with bold new ideas. This person is Julia Mates. Please join me in Belmont in voting for Julia Mates for mayor.
Davina Hurt
Belmont
The letter writer is a member of the Belmont City Council. Views are her own.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.