Many people believe the solution to events like the horrific tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, is “gun control.” I too, would favor reasonable gun restriction laws. But sadly, I don’t think that will solve the problem.
Look at the city of Chicago. It has one of the strictest gun control laws in the country. And it has one of the highest rates of gun murder. The sad fact is that there are evil and crazed monsters, who, if they desire to kill, will not cease their murderous rampages by a law ordering them not to purchase a gun. However, there is one crucial thing we can do to stop violent crime: We must stop freeing violent criminals with little or no punishment. We must end the “no bail” policies or “slap on the wrist” sentencing by “woke“ judges and DAs.
Case in point: Waukesha, Wisconsin, Nov. 21, 2021. Darryl Brooks, a registered sex offender with a 20-year career criminal record, and who, in his many posts on social media, had expressed hatred for whites and praised Hitler for murdering Jews, deliberately drove his SUV into a crowd of Christmas holiday gathers, killing six, and maiming dozens of others. He had five open arrest warrants at the time. Amazingly, he was out on a $1,000 bail after using the same SUV 19 days earlier to run over the mother of his child. While new restrictions on gun ownership are not unreasonable, if we really want to keep our citizens safe, let’s tell our elected officials to stop putting violent criminals like Darryl Brooks back on the streets.
Scott Abramson
San Mateo
