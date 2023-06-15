Editor,
California’s proposed caste legislation Senate Bill 403 effectively targets Hindus. The bill describes, as its targets, certain “communities of religious practice” and confesses that it targets the South Asian diaspora.
Editor,
California’s proposed caste legislation Senate Bill 403 effectively targets Hindus. The bill describes, as its targets, certain “communities of religious practice” and confesses that it targets the South Asian diaspora.
Everyone has a race, color and ancestry, but not everyone has a “caste.” Every child is taught in middle school that “caste” is a Hindu practice. Regardless of SB 403’s wording or its intent, Americans erroneously associate “caste” with Hindus.
California’s Alien Land Laws of 1913 targeted Japanese, Chinese and South Asians from owning land. Now some 110 years later, the new state senator from Fremont, Aisha Wahab, has proposed a law specifically targeting South Asians.
The bill’s intent is questioned by Dean Vikram Amar of the University of Illinois College of Law: “The thinness of the clarification motive for the law’s enactment opens the door to the possibility that the bill is intended to target and condemn particular communities with whom the word “caste” is deeply and stereotypically associated.”
SB 403 is insultingly duplicative, and targets, stereotypes and denigrates South Asians.
On a personal note, my son could not answer “what is your caste?” despite living in a Hindu home and community for the past 35+ years. Yet, he is carrying a liability of presumption of guilt based on a conformational bias; as happened with two Cisco employees who are now acquitted after years of harassment.
Why will I not be concerned when California is making laws that will stereotype my great-grandchildren as potentially casteists?
SB 403 is discriminatory and unconstitutional. I oppose SB 403.
Dilip Amin
Burlingame
