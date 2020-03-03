Editor,
In Josette Thornhill’s “Bernie Broism: Why young people support Sanders” Student News column in the Feb. 22 issue of the Daily Journal, Ms. Thornhill attempts to educate us on why young people support Bernie Sanders. After reading the column, I expected to see an “I’m Bernie Sanders and I approve this message” disclaimer. In the column there is not one word of the hypocrisy that is a hallmark of Sanders’ political career.
Bernie is a millionaire who owns three houses. Why doesn’t Bernie share his homes with multiple families? Why doesn’t Bernie share the wealth or pay more taxes than what is due?
Bernie bellyaches about climate change being the single greatest threat facing our planet, yet Bernie flies around on private jets a lot. How much of a carbon footprint do Bernie’s three homes add?
Bernie advocates for a higher minimum wage, yet Bernie doesn’t pay higher wages to his campaign staff. Why isn’t Bernie sharing his millions with his socialist brethren?
Bernie lists women’s rights as a priority yet he never addressed the sexual harassment of women who worked for his campaign.
During the summer break, maybe Ms. Thornhill and people with the same mindset can go visit Venezuela and report on the advantages and disadvantages of a socialist society or talk to people who have lived under a socialist society and then educate us.
The hypocrisy of Bernie Sanders — it’s good for thee but not for me. Not cool.
Lester Gee
San Mateo
