Editor,
Reading April 15’s “San Mateo is exploring ban on natural gas,” the alternative is to go electric. The problem I see is we are asked to use more electricity. Where is this increase to come from with utility companies trying to restrict home solar generation? I also have not heard of any new electric generating plants coming online. If there were more generators coming online does it get distributed over the old distribution network that should’ve been updated years ago? I sure would like to hear our leaders address this problem.
I’m for clean energy and would like to see it happen, but I don’t want to live in an environment with electrical brownouts. Is anybody addressing this issue?
William Bogdanoff
San Mateo
