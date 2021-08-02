Editor,

It was disappointing to see the South San Francisco City Council give in to hysteria about a very modest bill to legalize duplexes, Senate Bill 9. Mayor Mark Addiego revealed something significant when he said: “These types of amendments, this is something that allows the city to continue to exercise some control over the development.”

For decades on the Peninsula, we have seen city councils prioritize their “local control” above building adequate housing for a growing economy, and their constituents who were not lucky enough to buy a home many years ago are suffering. As a city staffer noted, a family would need an income of $260,000 to purchase a median-priced home in one of South San Francisco’s now exclusive single-family home neighborhoods. Even if such areas were once affordable to middle-class families a generation ago, that is no longer true today.

Housing in California is a collective action problem. Every individual city sees itself as doing its part to address the crisis, but all together, cities’ actions come nowhere close to meeting the demand for housing. The result is high rents, outrageous home prices, and lower- and middle-income families displaced from their homes.

As cities prove when they fight tooth and nail against any changes in their wealthiest neighborhoods, Peninsula renters need the state Legislature to step in and address this crisis. I hope the county’s assemblymembers Phil Ting, Kevin Mullin and Marc Berman recognize these dynamics and make a vote for equity by supporting SB 9.

Mike Dunham

Burlingame

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription