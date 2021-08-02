Editor,
It was disappointing to see the South San Francisco City Council give in to hysteria about a very modest bill to legalize duplexes, Senate Bill 9. Mayor Mark Addiego revealed something significant when he said: “These types of amendments, this is something that allows the city to continue to exercise some control over the development.”
For decades on the Peninsula, we have seen city councils prioritize their “local control” above building adequate housing for a growing economy, and their constituents who were not lucky enough to buy a home many years ago are suffering. As a city staffer noted, a family would need an income of $260,000 to purchase a median-priced home in one of South San Francisco’s now exclusive single-family home neighborhoods. Even if such areas were once affordable to middle-class families a generation ago, that is no longer true today.
Housing in California is a collective action problem. Every individual city sees itself as doing its part to address the crisis, but all together, cities’ actions come nowhere close to meeting the demand for housing. The result is high rents, outrageous home prices, and lower- and middle-income families displaced from their homes.
As cities prove when they fight tooth and nail against any changes in their wealthiest neighborhoods, Peninsula renters need the state Legislature to step in and address this crisis. I hope the county’s assemblymembers Phil Ting, Kevin Mullin and Marc Berman recognize these dynamics and make a vote for equity by supporting SB 9.
Mike Dunham
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.