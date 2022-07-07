Editor,

In “Today in history — June 27, 2022,” The Associated Press highlights the U.S. Supreme Court’s defense of abortion rights in 2016.

Since then, the court has been packed with mean-spirited members intent on creating chaos and incalculable misery by a renegade president who gloats and rejoices over the court’s recent decision. They are just politicians in robes. The six members responsible have engendered widespread contempt, perhaps they may be forced to resign under considerable public pressure.

In our form of government, appointed and elected officers are supposed to “serve with the consent of the governed.” They do not have our consent to create chaos and misery.

“Rule” has a very negative connotation — government officials get into office to manipulate people’s lives.

A.R. Habeeb Jr.

Redwood City

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription