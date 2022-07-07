Editor,
In “Today in history — June 27, 2022,” The Associated Press highlights the U.S. Supreme Court’s defense of abortion rights in 2016.
Since then, the court has been packed with mean-spirited members intent on creating chaos and incalculable misery by a renegade president who gloats and rejoices over the court’s recent decision. They are just politicians in robes. The six members responsible have engendered widespread contempt, perhaps they may be forced to resign under considerable public pressure.
In our form of government, appointed and elected officers are supposed to “serve with the consent of the governed.” They do not have our consent to create chaos and misery.
“Rule” has a very negative connotation — government officials get into office to manipulate people’s lives.
A.R. Habeeb Jr.
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.