Editor,
I’m not necessarily a fan of Herman Cain, but I feel that Dorothy Dimitre’s column, (“A dogmatic mind,” in the Aug. 20 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal), characterizing him as an evil, arrogant person who succeeded due to luck and privilege is misleading and unfair. A quick check of Mr. Cain’s biography reveals that he was born into a poor family. His mother was a housekeeper and his father worked three jobs to save money so that he could eventually own a home.
Apparently, values and hard work had something to do with Mr. Cain’s wealth creation. No doubt his personal views have been shaped by his experience.
Cory Roay
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.