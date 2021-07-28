Editor,
After 20 years of bloodshed and problems, we are trying to get out of the Middle East conflicts we foolishly got into two decades ago. But why did we get involved in the first place?
Then President George W. Bush pointed to his faith as the reason for embarking on war: “I am driven with a mission from God. God told me, ‘George, go and fight these terrorists in Afghanistan.’ And I did. And then God would tell me, ‘George, go and end the tyranny in Iraq.’ And I did.” Indeed, he did, backed by lies about Iraq’s WMDs and the need to get Osama bin Laden, which he soon lost interest in, leaving it to President Obama to get this terrorist.
George Bush was handed the presidency by a Supreme Court 5/4 decision, while Republican Sandra Day O’Connor later regretted casting the swing vote. Al Gore won the popular vote, while Bush barely squeezed by with 271 electoral votes.
Could Ralph Nader, with 2.74% of the votes, have made a difference by staying out?
No Republican in recent history has won the presidency without the Electoral College. What has the outdated Electoral College cost the nation, and the rest of the world, instead of letting the wiser majority prevail?
How arbitrary can we let presidential elections be? Have we learned anything at all? There are even some who want Trump for a second term, as if he didn’t do enough damage in his first.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
