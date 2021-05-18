Editor,
I thoroughly enjoyed the Guest Perspective from the Wednesday, May 12, edition of the Daily Journal “Happy 165th Birthday San Mateo County.” Mitch Postel of the San Mateo Historical Association did a great job giving the readers an interesting perspective of how San Mateo County came to be.
One question. Why was David Canepa’s picture and byline included in the article? Did he have input in its writing? Other than a possible reference to the “corrupt politician” part, I’m not sure he even knew our county’s history.
I’m just sayin’.
Bob Wackerman
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.