Editor,
The anti-vaxxers appear to be correct! I’ve been maskless since February, really June of 2021 because I wore my mask under my chin most of the time, with the mindset that if I get sick and die it is God’s will. Now that the vast majority of customers at the gas station where I work are also maskless I can safely say that if you are still wearing a mask you’re doing it out of irrational fear.
James Constantino
Daly City
