Editor,
I read James Constantino’s letter titled “Going maskless” in the Journal’s Letters March 31. He states: “I’ve been maskless since February, really June of 2021 because I wore my mask under my chin most of the time, with the mindset that if I get sick and die it is God’s will.”
Mr. Constantino seems quite pleased with his decision and concludes that if anyone is “still wearing a mask you’re doing it out of irrational fear.”
My conclusion is quite different. In the Dec. 17, 2021, edition of Medical News Today, it’s reported that “4 in 10 people with SARS-CoV2 infections may have no symptoms.” So Mr. Constantino might very well have been an asymptomatic carrier, transferring the virus to other folks who could have had extremely serious results ... all of which Mr. Constantino would have been unaware of.
So, Mr. Constantino ... if, indeed, your refusal to follow medical guidelines resulted in passing the virus to someone else, who died ... was it still God’s will?
Larry Kistler
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.