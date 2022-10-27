I’ve been a resident of Belmont since 1994 and lived in District 1 since 1999. There are two first-time candidates for District 1: Democrat Gina Latimerlo and Republican Michael Craig. Neither candidate supports cannabis retail near our homes and schools nor excessive housing growth. However, it’s clear that only one of them has the experience to represent District 1.
Candidate Latimerlo has a lengthy history of community work in District 1, including 10 years as the president of Homeview Neighborhood Association, planning commissioner, 25 years as a Belmont small business owner, and a Belmont Community Service Award recipient. She successfully lobbied for new playground structures at O’Donnell Park and collaborated with residents, city staff and officials to find a solution for housing development and zoning.
Candidate Craig lists no community work.
Endorsements for Candidate Latimerlo include the following elected leaders: state Assemblymember Kevin Mullin; state Senator Josh Becker; Belmont Mayor Julia Mates; Belmont Vice-Mayor Tom McCune; and Belmont City Councilmember Davina Hurt.
School leaders: BRSSD President Sam Leinbach; BRSSD Vice-President Jim Howard; BRSSD Trustee Suvarna Bhopale; SUHSD Trustee Alan Sarver; and PTA President Jackee Bruno.
Neighborhood Association Presidents in District 1: Cari Pang-Chen, Noreen Leek and Mike Fabel.
Candidate Craig’s endorsements of elected leaders total one councilmember and one trustee.
It’s clear to me that Gina Latimerlo is the most qualified candidate to represent District 1. She has leadership experience and an extensive understanding of city government. Latimerlo’s endorsements show that she works well with both decision-makers and the community.
