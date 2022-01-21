Editor,
In response to the letter “Garoppolo or Lance” (Jan. 18): I’m also a 49ers fan. The QB situation has been awkward this year, but I’ve been happy to have Garoppolo keep the starting role this season as long as he’s been healthy. I’ll be interested to see what Lance can do eventually, but it’s a good idea to give him the opportunity to learn for a year before giving him the job. So, I agree with much of the letter. But, here’s my question, regarding, “Shanahan doesn’t listen to politically correct fans and sports broadcasters,” what the heck does political correctness have to do with this? I do try to be politically correct, but we don’t have to drag it into every conversation.
Brian Wright
Belmont
