Editor,
Today a headline in the Daily Journal sports section (Dec. 10) declared that the 49ers had clinched a playoff berth with a win against the Rams 27-24. As an avid listener to sports radio I got tired of hearing that QB Jimmy Garoppolo should be replaced with somebody who has “more mobility”, and then later in the year that the 49ers should not draft Mac Jones. Eventually, Shanahan drafted Trey Lance, after which there was much talk about how Lance should immediately start, replacing Garoppolo. When Garoppolo started anyway and got hurt early in the season there was much talk that Lance should be his permanent replacement.
This town seems to hate Jimmy Garoppolo!
It’s good that coach Shanahan doesn’t listen to politically correct fans and sports broadcasters because with Garoppolo starting for most of the season the 49ers have been successful enough to get into the playoffs. His solid play isn’t spectacular, and he’s not very mobile at all, but he knows how to win and he’s an experienced NFL quarterback who won’t lose games because he makes the wrong decisions. Fans and broadcasters hyped Lance’s abilities when reality showed in the games he did start that he is still raw and inexperienced. His role is correctly placed as Garoppolo’s back-up.
It won’t always be that way for Lance but he has to wait his turn, work hard at improving, and demonstrate an ability to lead before he is given the starting job. Like anybody else in a color-blind meritocracy, he won’t be given equity in the NFL simply because he’s black. We all should learn the lesson of Garoppolo and Lance in real life society and politics.
James Constantino
Daly City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.