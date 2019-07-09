Editor,
As a senior citizen, born and raised here on the Peninsula, it was a refreshing treat for me to attend my first Fourth of July Junior Rodeo in Woodside.
There were lots of cowboys with jeans and flannel shirts wearing great hats from all around the state. They participated in competitions, with many or most here with their kids and families.
They seemed to me like a lot of good, hard-working folks and families that probably don’t whine a lot.
It made me think that there is still some traditional patriotic American stuff going on, even here in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Kevin Thompson
Redwood City
