The most momentous change coming to Belmont in a generation will be Stanford’s purchase of the NDNU campus, which will involve 700,000 square feet of new development and redevelopment. We need a mayor who will negotiate good revenue sharing deals to hold Stanford’s feet to the fire on overdevelopment and traffic impacts, and protect our neighborhoods.
Warren Lieberman lives within 500 feet of the site, so he has a conflict of interest and can’t negotiate with Stanford on our behalf. Watch this video where he had to recuse himself from even being present at the City Council meeting where Stanford made an informational presentation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6eAkoW_QN8 He can’t meet with Stanford officials, he can’t vote on Stanford agenda items, and can’t sit on subcommittees. He can’t do anything for us at all.
It’s shameful that he even ran for mayor in the first place, knowing full well he’s completely disqualified from taking part in the defining issue of our generation and putting our city at a significant disadvantage if he wins. This shows he’s putting his own political interests above the needs of his constituents. When it comes to Stanford, we have a choice between a strong mayor, or no mayor at all. Mates can be our starting quarterback; Lieberman is a spectator who can’t even get into the stadium. Please vote for the only candidate who can fight for our interests with Stanford: Julia Mates.
