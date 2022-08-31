Editor,
Editor,
We do not need to hear any more concerning the former president having government documents.
He is the former president and, now, just like yourself and me, he is an “ordinary citizen” once again.
If any ordinary citizen had possession of these items, they’d be arrested and dealt with. Period.
As an “ordinary citizen,” I can readily — and easily — appreciate why none of us should have these things. I do not need any analysis or explanation as to why this is the case. And any “consideration” that might be afforded to a former chief executive is not only unnecessary but is beyond the scope of understanding. If reason is given that he, having held the office, should now have any kind of role to play in our governance, then am I to believe that we currently have two chief executives?
(Was the Constitution changed recently?)
If Lindsey Graham and the rest of the former president’s supporters want to threaten “riots in the streets” in their attempt to thwart justice, let them get in line with every other group of unstable knee-“jerks” who think riots are the “solution” to whatever the cause that might be blowing in the social and political winds.
For the press to keep discussing “what if’s” is missing the fact before us: This particular “ordinary citizen” has already acknowledged that he has had possession of these documents long after he has left office.
The “why” question is the most disturbing part of this.
John Petrovitz
South San Francisco
