Editor,
Surprise. Surprise. Its back. Yes, our yearly drought. I would guess that eight of the last 10 years we have been under some form or water rationing. The last water storage dam was built in 1975 (during Jerry Brown’s rein) with no more storage added since then. In 1975, the population in California was 22 million.
Today it’s 40 million, which should not be shocking to anyone because a sixth grade arithmetic student could have predicted it by extending the population growth curve from 1975 to the present.
So, here we are in another water rationing year whose full impact will likely be felt when it becomes mandatory after the recall election is over. But, instead, what we do have is an expensive high-speed rail that was supposed to have been cancelled at least two years ago. I just hope they order enough water tankers for the train that can help distribute water.
Is there a moral to this impending disaster? Choose your elected officials wisely because they are the people who are supposed to lead, plan and manage, among other things, the resources to support the present population.
Victor Carboni
San Mateo
