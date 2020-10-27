Editor,
Councilmember Diane Papan clearly did not orchestrate a response to fill Mark Simon’s Oct. 22 column with praise. It is typical of her not to toot her own horn, which is frankly refreshing for a politician these days.
I agree that she likely will be re-elected because of her legacy of service, let me count the ways. Diane has spent the last five years working on the construction of affordable housing on city-owned sites, a low interest EPA loan that will save ratepayers $50 million in the construction of the wastewater treatment plant, increasing inclusionary housing requirements from 10% to 15%, fighting for equity programs from the Highway 101 express lanes, the creation of the first-ever Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District, providing relief to working families during the COVID-19 health crisis, and as the only small business owner in the race, she fully understands the challenges facing small businesses, especially during this difficult time.
As a small business owner myself, serving adults with developmental disabilities, Diane stepped up with resources to support me and our clients at the beginning of the pandemic when basic supplies were scarce. She followed up to make sure that we received the help we needed, and for that, I am extremely grateful. Diane’s dedication to the residents of San Mateo through her work as a councilmember, her knowledge, her experience and her judgment as a leader have and will continue to serve San Mateo well. She definitely has my vote.
Margie Mendoza
Pacifica
