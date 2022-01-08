Editor,
Most of you will remember some time ago when we were told there was a shortage of toilet paper. When many people heard that, you may recall what happened. Quite a few of us rushed out and bought way more toilet paper than we needed. I tend to think this situation created a shortage. I refer to it as hoarding.
Not so long ago, we seemed to have a shortage of N95 respirators. Forest fires created a need. Later on a further need for masks occurred as a result of COVID-19. Two good reasons to wear a mask.
The night I wrote this letter, a local television station encouraged their audience to wear N95 masks as protection against the latest virus. Sounds like a good idea.
They ended the story by saying N95 masks are hard to find. I called the local station to tell them that as far as I know, N95 masks are not in short supply. Of course, in today's world this may change.
3M is a large maker of N95 masks and yes, at one point during COVID, masks were hard to find. Lately it would seem the supply has loosened up.
When news media reports there is a shortage, it creates a sense of need. This can cause some people to rush out and buy more than they require. Then we have a shortage.
If consumers can plan ahead and share a little more (avoid hoarding) I tend to believe we might have plenty of N95 masks, toilet paper, etc. to go around.
David Thom
San Carlos
