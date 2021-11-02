Editor,
In Friday’s front-page article, “San Mateo County braces for winter rise in COVID cases,” reporter Sierra Lopez reported that as vaccinations increase, bolstered by FDA’s authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age, Deputy San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Curtis Chan indicated that “progress would also put the county on track to have indoor masking mandates lifted by the end of December,” considering that the county already meets the hospitalization criteria.
Lopez added, “If infection rates also remain low for another week, the county will have been in the yellow moderate transmission risk tier monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meeting another criteria.”
Sadly, that ship sailed on Saturday when the county was downgraded to orange or “substantial transmission” on the CDC’s “COVID-19 Integrated County View” map.
It would seem that winter has come early to California. The New York Times coronavirus tracker reports on Saturday that average daily new cases have increased by 25% in the last two weeks to nearly 6,900, and in San Mateo County by 32% to 59, despite decreasing nationwide by 14% to 73,000.
Dr. Chan noted that children need to be vaccinated to protect the greater community, particularly seniors. I would urge seniors to receive their booster shots if eligible, as well as others who qualify, ASAP, as it looks like cases are on the rise earlier than expected.
Irvin Dawid
Burlingame
