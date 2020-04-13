Editor,
Some see the coronavirus epidemic as a chance to change the United States into a big socialist country. They fail to grasp why they have the freedom to express themselves and pursue their lives in a free society. It’s solely because the U.S. system of checks and balances on government, with emphasis on individual freedoms and open markets, defeated the idea of socialism and communism in the 20th century.
Socialists think people are freer from want under socialism. But the trade-off is always a loss of individual freedoms and the concentration of power in the hands of corrupt power seeking politicians as seen in countries like Venezuela and Cuba.
America became the leader of the western alliance at the end of World War II and is still today. Russia and China’s authoritarian regimes oppose America and the idea of consensual government and free markets. Socialism is communism light. In the last century communist Russia and China killed over 200 million of their own people in the pursuit of socialism and communism.
America must remain the champion for the freedom of the individual over authoritarian government as the best hope for the world.
Ed Kahl
Woodside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.