The Christmas Truce of 1914. Ancient history right? Hardly that, since what happened was a realization by both warring forces, faced off against one another after five months of mutual slaughter in the mud of France, that it was all for no rational purpose. The troops of both sides heard one another singing the same Christmas carols and realized that maybe they shouldn’t be out there killing each other when they have so much in common.
Here we are over a hundred years later and, once again, soldiers with more in common than not are in the mud. The entire conduct of this war resembles a proxy conflict with limited political aims. One side invaded and the other can’t respond across the border in response. One side will inherit a moonscape of ruin while the other is not touched. The solution is political much as the conflict is bizarre.
We join with many religious and unreligious groups and individuals in demanding a ceasefire in place and negotiations by all sides. There is no “winning” to be had by any of the combatants; no redeployment or resupply by any side; neutral monitors should observe and report in real time to ensure compliance. Too many other man-made follies need to be addressed and need worldwide cooperation, such as the polluting of the air, water and land. This is the perfect time to call a halt to it all. Sign on to the Christmas Truce website at christmasappeal.ipb.org/sign-the-petition.
The letter writer represents Peace Action of San Mateo County.
