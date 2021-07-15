Editor,
Thanks, Mark Simon for your insights into the changing political landscape of California and the United States. The areas you discuss including Grass Valley and Neveda City, though often voting conservative, were also enclaves of liberal thinking and social laissez faire. Now rancor and divisiveness are pervasive and not just in the new subdivisions but throughout the United States. How scary when humanity, ethics and social justice are feared and only real estate and stock prices are safe subjects of conversation. I also remember when wearing the Amercian flag was considered desecrating it. Now people wear American flag underwear proudly, proclaiming they have a monopoly on patriotism. When I see the flag worn as a message of solidarity among those who would promote guns and blind allegiance to questionable concepts yet deny others voting or basic human rights, I’m saddened. But I have faith that the revolutionary spirit of Abbie Hoffman will prevail just as his fashion statement has.
Marla Lowenthal
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.