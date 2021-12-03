Editor,
Jaham Alamzad’s opinion piece, “Impact investing insufficient for climate emergency" in the Nov. 29 edition raises a number of very valid points about the actions needed to address the climate crisis, including government and private investment in clean energy. Indeed, the tax credits and subsidies for renewable energy and electric vehicles in the president’s Build Back Better Act, along with the increasing efforts by private companies and investors to develop clean energy sources, are a step in the right direction.
Unfortunately, such actions, even if carried out at an international scale, will not be sufficient to keep global temperature increase resulting from greenhouse gas emissions to less than 1.5 degrees C. The main problem is that such policies and investments address climate change in a piecemeal fashion, one solution at a time.
However, there is one economywide, market-based policy that offers a powerful tool to reduce greenhouse gas emissions: it is called putting a price on carbon. By imposing a gradually increasing fee on the carbon content of fossil fuels (paid by energy producers), the resultant price increase would lower the demand for fossil fuels, making renewable energy more competitively priced, and attracting increasing investment. The resulting shift to renewables would result in a large reduction in carbon dioxide emissions — an estimated 30% by 2030 and over 90% by 2050. Rebating the collected fees back to households would more than offset the increase in energy prices for over 60% of families. Carbon pricing should be included in the Build Back Better Act.
Bob Steele
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.