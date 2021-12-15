Editor,
Thank you for publishing Bob Steele’s letter (Carbon pricing in the Dec. 3 edition). Carbon pricing is the single most effective tool to combat the effects of global warming.
It has been implemented in Canada, Europe and the state of Washington. It is effective and will eventually be implemented nationally in the United States.
I look forward to the San Mateo County community learning more about carbon pricing and advocating for its implementation to their representatives in Washington, D.C.
Bryan Beck
Redwood City
