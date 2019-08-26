Editor,
What caught my eye from Austin Walsh’s article, “South City development draws positive reviews” (San Mateo Daily Journal, Aug. 21 edition) is that they plan to have 800 units spread across three buildings and 879 parking spaces for the 800 units. My question is: Will there be a surplus of 721 or 621 or 521 more cars than spaces? Every family has at least two cars. It seems that this wasn’t well thought out at all and it seems like the surrounding neighborhoods will be the ones absorbing the overflow from this ill conceived development.
Hopefully, San Bruno and other cities will hold fast and not buckle under to the slash and burn, no holds bar growth shoved down our throats by the likes of state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and his cronies in Sacramento.
Frank Scafani
San Bruno
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.