Editor,
I’m sure by now you’ve heard that there will be a special election to recall Gov.Newsom Sept. 14. Maybe your reaction is “Why?” or “That’s a waste of time and money” or “Doesn’t affect me, I’m a (fill in your political affiliation).”
To answer any or all of the above, it does matter, it’s not a waste; all political parties should care and vote. Gov. Newsom used a “State of Emergency” edict during the COVID pandemic which shut down our schools, businesses, places of worship for over a year. I’m sure you all have had personal stories of how his decision affected you or your loved ones (financial burdens, stress, remote learning, remote working, no visiting a sick/dying loved one; etc.). This governor overstepped his authority, (the Supreme Court agreed) and he didn’t even follow his own state guidelines when he attended an unmasked mixed group of approximately 20 people at The French Laundry restaurant. Gov. Newson should be recalled, visit “RecallGavin2020.com/Reasons To Recall” I was shocked and reminded of his terrible policies that have caused our state to become one of the worst in our nation. Take the time to become aware and informed as to the importance of this special election. Two questions: Yes or no, if yes; choose a replacement from the list of opponents (check out their websites).
This is not a Republican recall, this is a mixture of more than 1.8 million California citizens who have had enough of his poor and deceptive leadership.
Sharon King
Redwood City
