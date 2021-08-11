Editor,
I was shocked when I read Ms. King’s letter (“California recall” in the Aug. 9 edition of the Daily Journal) to learn of all the dreadful steps Gov. Newsom took to put plans into motion that were suggested by the CDC (and followed by many other awful state governors who should be recalled). These were steps that were designed to keep Californians as safe from the pandemic as possible — what a stupid reason.
I wonder how many more of our fellow Californians would be dead or suffering from the effects of COVID had those steps not been taken.
My whole family (and that is a lot of people) live in California and went through all the shutdowns like mature adults — with inconveniences, yes, but doable for the good of all. California is definitely not one of the worst in the nation, but we could make it that way with a rushed backdoor election of an unqualified candidate instead of waiting a short time for the regular election.
Donna Morrison
Redwood City
