I am wondering if anyone knows what the future plans are for the burned out hulk where McDonald’s once stood. Does the franchisee plan on rebuilding? As time goes by it’s becoming more of an eyesore, which is the last thing Woodside Road needs. The fencing is now ground zero for graffiti.
