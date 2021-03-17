Editor,
For years there has been talk of improving infrastructure in the United States. And that is mostly what has taken place, talk and not much action. All hat, and no cattle some might say.
Bridges, roads, pipes for sewer and water, etc. are at a breaking point (literally) in many parts of our country and the clock is ticking.
How can we expect our economy to run if we don’t meet these basic necessities? Isn’t this call Infrastructure 101?
It might be evident the term “Building Bridges” has a double meeting here. In order to replace these old, outdated bridges, roads, etc. we need our leaders to be leaders and to build a bridge of compromise between them. Perhaps we will someday build a new bridge made with American parts. It will be named “The Bridge of Compromise.”
It is up to the leaders in this country to determine their legacy.
Either these leaders will figure out how to work across the aisle and to compromise, or they will not. Meanwhile, many of the people they work for are waiting for clean water to drink, a safe bridge to cross or a power grid that is dependable. I realize this is not an easy job, but it is why we elected you. Our lives are in your hands, literally.
David Thom
San Carlos
