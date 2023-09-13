Congratulations to Adam Borison for his excellent op-ed (“The convenient truth about electric vehicles,” Sept. 7), setting the story straight about the promise and advantages of electric vehicles. There has been much negative press about problems with EVs (range issues, fires and so on), but we are at the beginning of a major technological revolution and there are bound to be some bumps in the road along the way. There should be no doubt that these problems will be solved. In any case, the revolution is well underway and there is no going back to the bad old world of internal combustion engines. Car and battery manufacturers around the world are investing 100s of billions of dollars in this transition, creating an unstoppable momentum.
As in all technological revolutions, progress accelerates when technologists and investors converge on a common goal. It is virtually certain that the batteries that will power the EVs of 2033 will look nothing like the lithium-ion batteries of today. They will be much cheaper, their range will be much longer, and charging times will shrink to minutes. One of the problems with focusing on the issues with the current generation of EVs is that the critics can’t envision the technological advances that will take place in the coming years.
Polluting, inefficient, climate destroying ICEs have been around for nearly 140 years. There is no reason we should continue to rely on 19th century technology for our 21st century transportation. Bring on the EV revolution!
