I was dismayed to read in your Oct. 22 edition that people in Oregon are concerned that Google wants to build two new data centers, when “a single facility can churn through millions of gallons of water a day to keep hot-running equipment cool.”
Of course data centers are necessary, to pay bills among other things. But think of the millions of (mostly young) people who seem to spend 75% of their waking time with their faces in their phones. Are these the same people who are so quick to take to the streets to protest against carbon emissions? Bet they are.
I would like to encourage folks, before squawking about climate change because of carbon emissions (of which China is far and away the biggest producer) to take a look at their own behavior and think about how it impacts the water situation. In fact, my advice would be, get off your phone and read a good book or talk to the person you have in front of you. You might discover and develop a real life, instead of a spurious fantasy world.
Clayton Rich
South San Francisco
