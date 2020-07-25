Editor,
I was saddened to read Jim Clifford’s valedictorian address in his “Rear View” column, Monday, July 20.
I have always enjoyed his columns and have found them very informative. I certainly wish him well in the future. He has made a significant contribution to my understanding of Bay Area history.
Clayton Rich
South San Francisco
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.