Editor,
The Peninsula Avenue/Highway 101 on- and off-ramps are needed because the potential growth in Burlingame’s old light industrial and commercial areas east of the railroad tracks and 101 from Peninsula Avenue to Millbrae will access 101 via Broadway and Peninsula has the potential of thousands more offices.
That is in addition to the current Oculus office campus on the old drive-in site. This update is sponsored (the lead organization) by San Mateo’s Department of Public Works and funded by Caltrans and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority.
Two designs presented by Public Works, has the on- and off-ramps on the residential side of the 101 sound wall, which requires the acquisition of 20 or more properties.
I have asked Public Works to investigate a third alignment, building it on the freeway side of the sound wall. There will be no need to acquire or use eminent domain for any properties, or change Amphlett Boulevard if the third alignment is used.
As the third alignment will instantly save over $20 million or more in land acquisition/eminent domain and the cost to realign Amphlett. That is in the neighborhood of $50 million of instant savings of my tax dollars. I have written letters to Caltrans requesting consideration of this third alignment (freeway side of the sound wall) and will write letters to both the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors and San Mateo City Council. It will save $20 million to $50 million and not ruin the neighborhood with their diamond and tight diamond designs.
Ben Toy
San Mateo
