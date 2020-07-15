Editor,

Only a few months ago, I advised friends and family members against purchasing face masks. My actions were motivated by my faith in public health experts and elected leaders who, at the time, stressed that face masks were not effective in preventing the general public from catching the coronavirus. Much to my surprise, however, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci recently admitted in an interview with The Street that public health officials downplayed the efficacy of masks early on to ensure they would be available to health care workers. Since then, he has changed his tune, now urging people to wear masks in public.

By actively discouraging the use of and downplaying the effectiveness of masks at the beginning of the pandemic, Dr. Fauci and other medical experts have amplified the belief that masks are useless to combat the coronavirus.

It’s no surprise why Americans are divided on wearing masks. This confusion could have been avoided had public health experts been more truthful from the start of the pandemic.

Shahen Boghoussian

Solana Beach

