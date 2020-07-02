Editor,
In the United States and around the world people are marching for racial equality and I totally support their movement, but a few are asking for the return of affirmative action.
Affirmative action does not help when the goal is equality for all. I understand affirmative action and have seen and been part of the results it brings. It alienates people because it’s so one-sided. It actually does the opposite of what people are protesting for. People should be judged by their own merits and achievements. College application along with workplace hiring and promotions should be color blind. We are looking for equality in race, color or sexual orientation. Affirmative action is not the direction to go.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
