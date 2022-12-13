Does “the end justify the means” in politics? It seems today that most candidates, unfortunately, follow that path. But should that be done in city politics? This candidate, Adam Loraine, with the help of existing Councilmember Amourence Lee, used the “abortion” issue to shoot down Rod Linhares, his opposition candidate.
The direct mail pieces and mass texts were pretty nasty. Rod works for a faith-based organization (a worthwhile organization that helps the needy) and was caught between a rock and hard place on this issue.
This is a very personal issue for many people who might influence their perceptions/decision making about someone. It creates a halo effect. A halo effect is when one’s opinion is unduly shaped by a single perceived trait. But why bring it to the voting booth and overlook a candidate’s qualifications, experience and positions on local issues? The City Council has “no authority” to do anything about abortion, except to make sure protesters stand a certain distance away from a Planned Parenthood.
This race was very close and the “abortion” issue likely tipped the scales in Loraine’s favor. Why does a candidate and an existing councilmember have to stoop so low? Is it winning at all costs even it taints their character and reputation? This is something some will never forget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.