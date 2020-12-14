Editor,
Foster City is right to question the Association of Bay Area Government’s demand that the city produce over 2,000 housing units in the next 10 years. Without any feasibility analysis, ABAG’s secretive algorithm assigns housing quotas to Bay Area cities.
Foster City officials correctly cite lack of infrastructure and public transit — supposedly key factors driving the need for ABAG in the first place. But they missed the most glaring contradiction of the mandate: A Dec. 3 article in Cal Matters reports “A new study published this week projects that the number of affordable housing units at risk of flooding in the United States is projected to more than triple by 2050.” Foster City is included in the top 20 at-risk cities in the United States, and the report states “Affordable housing has a greater chance of flooding than general housing “in nearly all of the top-ranked cities.”
Do ABAG statisticians live under a rock? ABAG is mandating affordable housing be built at sea level, at a time when agencies nationwide are trying to prevent exactly that, in preparation for inevitable sea level rises. What more should we expect from an agency that is totally unaccountable to voters, serving under the influence of developers and unions.
Kristin Mercer
Belmont
ABAG is an illegal organization and has no constitutional authority over cities. Any regional government organization does not have the authority over cities that ABAG claims to have over Foster City. Foster City and other cities along the peninsula need to stand up as one against ABAG, whose board is filled with unelected, appointed politicians and lawyers that don't have a cities best interest in mind. Go on the attack, make ABAG come out of its shell and defend their proposals. They are nothing more than the little man behind the curtain and are quite weak once you drill down on their power.
