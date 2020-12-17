Editor,
Many thanks to Kristin Mercer for her letter of Dec. 14, 2020, “ABAG mandate to build housing on a flood plain?”
Ms. Mercer makes an excellent case for why Foster City should question and challenge ABAG’s demand Foster City produce 2,000 housing units within the next 10 years. I would go one step further and suggest all Peninsula city governments question and challenge ABAG’s demands for housing units within their respective cities.
People are escaping urban centers like San Francisco for a more peaceful existence; stacking and packing high density units along the already congested Peninsula is a numbers game and simply bad policy in my opinion.
David Altscher
Belmont
(1) comment
Agreed David, the ABAG and the RHNA requirements handed down by the state must be ignored and the power of both needs to be fought and questioned in a court of law. When you have a regional and state government try to tell a city what they must do, you need to fight these unelected bureaucrats and tell them to put a sock in it. Litigate, litigate, litigate and then litigate some more, the law as it sits right now is on our side. ABAG and RHNA are toothless and should definitely not concern those who don't buy these carpetbaggers narrative. With the passage of Measure Y, we are the ones with the power and they work for us.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.