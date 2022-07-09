Editor,
In the face of accelerating climate change events, it was shocking to hear about the Supreme Court ruling that will limit the regulatory powers of the EPA when it comes to carbon emissions.
While regulations are important, we still have a powerful weapon against carbon emissions — one that is singularly the most effective tool in the toolbox of climate solutions.
Charging polluters a fee per ton of carbon emissions will enable us to reach goals that prevent us from reaching the tipping point whereby all life becomes severely threatened.
Nearly all developed economies are pricing carbon because of the policy’s effectiveness and the EU will soon be charging a fee on all carbon-based imports from countries that do not have a carbon pricing mechanism.
This means that U.S. companies will be taxed abroad on products containing carbon. At home, we can rebate the collected revenue to American households.
Unlike Biden’s gas tax rebate, this “dividend” does not come from taxpayers, but from those who have been directly contributing to climate change.
It is a policy that will not grow government and still will help families as we transition to the predictable future of clean energy.
Given our current politics, we need a climate plan that does not rely solely on government agencies or political affiliations.
Let the free market drive us toward a healthy planet and bypass the mess in D.C. It is already doing this, but we need a carbon cash back mechanism to get us there efficiently.
Ellyn Dooley
San Carlos
