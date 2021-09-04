Editor,
In response to the Aug. 27 letter to the editor, Mike Dunham appears to thank the California Assembly and Senate for selling out those who own or rent in single-family neighborhoods.
California elected officials have chosen not to represent voters, but to instead push the agenda of developers, who only want to make more money and further congest our neighborhoods.
It is unfortunate that Kevin Mullin, Marc Berman and Josh Becker have chosen to ensure future campaign contributions instead of representing their constituents.
Ronald Field
Burlingame
